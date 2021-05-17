Temperatures will continue to warm up this week, with highs near 90 this weekend! That's the warmest temperature we have seen since September of last year.

Tuesday Forecast

Mostly cloudy. A Stray afternoon shower is possible.

High temperature: 80°

Normal high temperature: 82°

Chance of rain: 20%

Monday

What You Need to Know:

There is also a slight chance of a passing shower on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually rise all week. The warmest days of the year arrive this weekend, with upper 80s Saturday and 90 degrees likely Sunday. It will likely stay hot into the last week of May. 

