Warm and cloudy weather is ahead for the next few days. Showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but it will be dry for most of the day. It is about the same story with a slightly higher risk of showers on Friday.
Thursday Forecast
Cloudy, with a spotty t-shower possible. Best chance of a shower is north of Atlanta. Warm with highs in the 70s.
- High: 74°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know:
Scattered showers are possible through the weekend. That may sound quite dreary, but it will not be raining most of the time. Just a few passing showers each day Thursday-Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread Sunday into next week.
