Wednesday Forecast:
A cold start with quickly warming temperatures. Expect a good dose of sunshine around lunchtime with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 59°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will continue to rise this week, crossing into the 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 70s!
The next chance of rain arrives Monday with a cold front. We will see just a few showers from this system, and cool air arrives with it. High temperatures will return to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
7 Day Forecast
