Warmer weather is on the doorstep for north Georgia. Look for highs near 80 on Monday, and even warmer in the midweek. Showers/storms may return late in the workweek. 

Monday Forecast:  

Sunny and warmer. Not as windy. 

  • High: 79°
  • Normal High: 75°
  • Rain chance:  0%
True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

What you need to know:

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

The warm-up continues in the midweek with highs in the 80s likely from Tuesday through Thursday. It will most likely stay dry through Thursday before a front threatens with showers and thunderstorms on Friday. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

