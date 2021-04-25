Warmer weather is on the doorstep for north Georgia. Look for highs near 80 on Monday, and even warmer in the midweek. Showers/storms may return late in the workweek.
Monday Forecast:
Sunny and warmer. Not as windy.
- High: 79°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
The warm-up continues in the midweek with highs in the 80s likely from Tuesday through Thursday. It will most likely stay dry through Thursday before a front threatens with showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
