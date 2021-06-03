Scattered thunderstorms are likely late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The storms will be hit and miss, and there is a low risk of storms containing hail and 40+ mph wind.
Friday's summary
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Cloudy, low chance of a shower before 7 am. Becoming partly cloudy with isolated storms possible mainly south of I-20.
What you need to know
Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. Expect a blend of clouds and sun with a low risk of a pop-up afternoon storm. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a better chance of a pop-up storm on Sunday as it gets more humid.
Expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.
