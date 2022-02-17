It will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low risk of severe storms in north Georgia. 

Severe Outlook Day 2 Fred.png

Thursday Forecast

Cloudy and warm, with very windy conditions through the afternoon. Low risk of a passing shower during the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening. See below for timing. There is a low risk of straight-line damaging winds and a very low risk of an isolated tornado. Heavy downpours are likely.

Wind Gusts Today
  • Forecast High: 73°
  • Normal High: 59°
  • Chance of Rain: 90% after sunset
Storm Timing Fred.png
Futurecast IBM GRAF LR Matrix Fred.png

What you need to know:

Rain should move out by dawn on Friday. Skies will clear to sunshine through the morning, and it will be breezy and much colder with highs in the low 50s. Expect cold nights and seasonably mild days under clear skies this weekend. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday.

A rainy pattern takes over next week, with a high chance of showers each day.

Rain Next Week

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.