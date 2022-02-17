It will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low risk of severe storms in north Georgia.
Thursday Forecast
Cloudy and warm, with very windy conditions through the afternoon. Low risk of a passing shower during the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening. See below for timing. There is a low risk of straight-line damaging winds and a very low risk of an isolated tornado. Heavy downpours are likely.
- Forecast High: 73°
- Normal High: 59°
- Chance of Rain: 90% after sunset
What you need to know:
Rain should move out by dawn on Friday. Skies will clear to sunshine through the morning, and it will be breezy and much colder with highs in the low 50s. Expect cold nights and seasonably mild days under clear skies this weekend. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday.
A rainy pattern takes over next week, with a high chance of showers each day.
7 Day Forecast
