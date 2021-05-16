Mainly dry weather continues in north Georgia during the upcoming week. It will gradually get warmer late in the week, and could get near 90° next weekend.
Monday Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Not humid.
High temperature: 82°
Normal high temperature: 81°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There is a low risk of pop-up showers or thundershowers. The weather is more likely to stay dry in most of north Georgia. It will be seasonably warm with highs near 80.
Mostly sunny skies return in the mid to late workweek, and the temperature will gradually rise. It does not look terribly humid, though. Highs may reach the mid 80s by Friday afternoon. It likely gets even warmer next weekend with mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We may see our first 90° temperature of 2021 on Sunday afternoon. It will likely stay hot into the last week of May.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.