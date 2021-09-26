Nice weather rolls on through most or all of the upcoming week. Look for afternoon temps in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. 

DMA Tonights Lows Fred.png

Monday forecast

Sunny and warmer. Not very humid. 

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png
  • High Temperature: 83°
  • Normal High: 81°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

The low temperature will not be quite as cool in the upcoming week. Look for lows near or slightly above 60° in Atlanta. Humidity will gradually increase, but we're not going to feel anything too muggy. It will be sunny or mostly sunny through midweek, with slightly more cloud cover likely late in the workweek. Highs will reach the 80s - warmer than normal for late-September. The dry weather likely stays around through the first weekend of October. 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

Powerful Hurricane Sam is moving through the Atlantic Ocean. It may make a run at Bermuda late this week. It is no threat to the United States. 

Tropical Track FRED2.png

7 Day Forecast

