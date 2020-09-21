WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Cloudy and mild with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

  • High temperature: 74°
  • Normal High: 80°
  • Rain chance: 0%
Wednesday Planner

What you need to know

It stays dry on Wednesday. The remnants of Tropical Depression Beta arrive on Thursday with rain likely during the afternoon through at least Friday morning. 1-3" of rain is possible in north Georgia. Rivers, creeks and streams will rise again, and if there is 2-3" of rain, more minor flooding is possible by midday Friday. 

Rain Chances

The weekend forecast is somewhat uncertain. Showers cannot be ruled out, but it is trending drier than it looked earlier this week. It will be seasonable with highs near 80. Lows will be in the 60s. 

7 Day forecast

More weather

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.