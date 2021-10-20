It will be mostly sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon before clouds increase Wednesday night. Showers are possible on Thursday, with dry weather returning for the weekend.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST:
Mostly sunny. Warm.
- High Temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 73°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Scattered showers are likely on Thursday, but it will not be a total washout. There will be breaks between any showers, and highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The shower threat continues through Thursday night before the a front passes early Friday.
Look for dry weather from Friday morning through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with a decent dose of sunshine - especially on Saturday and Sunday. Clouds increase early next week, with showers possible by late Monday into Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.