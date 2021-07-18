Unsettled weather continues into this week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature will struggle to reach the low 80s both days - that's nearly 10° cooler than normal.
Monday Forecast:
Cloudy or mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
Showers are likely again on Tuesday with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a lower chance of scattered showers and t-storms Wednesday through Friday as it gradually gets warmer. I still expect pop-up afternoon storms each of those days, they'll be hit and miss.
The early outlook for next weekend is for temps in the 80s to near 90 with a better chance for rain-free weather on Sunday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.