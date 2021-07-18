Unsettled weather continues into this week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature will struggle to reach the low 80s both days - that's nearly 10° cooler than normal. 

Monday Forecast:

Cloudy or mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. 

  • High temperature: 82°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 80% 
True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

What you need to know

Showers are likely again on Tuesday with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a lower chance of scattered showers and t-storms Wednesday through Friday as it gradually gets warmer. I still expect pop-up afternoon storms each of those days, they'll be hit and miss. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

The early outlook for next weekend is for temps in the 80s to near 90 with a better chance for rain-free weather on Sunday. 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

