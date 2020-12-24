Rain will continue for the rest of the morning in metro Atlanta. It'll be mostly dry in Atlanta after 3 p.m., while scattered snow is expected in the mountains.
Thursday Forecast
- High temperature: 55°
- Normal High: 53°
- Rain chance: 100% through 3 p.m.
Alerts
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains from 1 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Christmas morning.
What you need to know
It'll stay wet in metro Atlanta for the rest of the morning. If you have any last-minute plans, it'll be dry after 3 p.m.
While it'll be dry in metro Atlanta this afternoon, scattered snow is expected off-and-on in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains after 3 p.m. through early Christmas morning.
While a few flurries are possible as far south as metro Atlanta this evening, any flurries in metro Atlanta won't stick.
7 Day Forecast
