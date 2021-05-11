We'll see rain chances increase overnight, with scattered rain expected during Wednesday morning's rush hour commute. On top of the rain, it will also be chilly!
Wednesday Forecast:
Steady morning rain, heavy at times. Chilly and cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50s.
High: 61°
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chance: 100%
What You Need to Know:
Most areas will see between 0.5" to 1" of rain Wednesday. The heaviest rain will be in the morning, with rain chances tapering off in the early afternoon.
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year! It will remain chilly Thursday, before warmer temperatures move in by the end of the week and this weekend. This weekend will be mild and Gorgeous, with no rain Saturday or Sunday.
