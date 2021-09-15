Widespread rain moves in late tonight and continues through Thursday morning's commute. Allow extra driving time, it will be a wet Thursday morning.

Thursday Morning

Thursday Forecast:

Cloudy and cooler. Highs only reaching the mid/upper 70s. Widespread morning rain with scattered rain in the afternoon.

  • High Temperature: 75°
  • Normal High: 84°
  • Chance of Rain: 80%
Thursday

What you need to know

Scattered rain remains in the forecast for the next several days. Highs will also remain below average, with the clouds and showers. Highs will be near 80 this weekend and through the beginning of next week.

This weekend will not be a wash-out and we will see periods of sunshine, but the scattered rain and storm chances continue both Saturday and Sunday. If you are heading to Music Midtown, pack a poncho.

Music Midtown This Weekend

7 Day Forecast

