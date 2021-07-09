Storms drop in from Tennessee around noon and will be widespread across Metro Atlanta through the afternoon and evening.
Friday Forecast
Partly cloudy in the morning. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few storms could contain strong winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours. Isolated storms continue after sunset.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 70%
What you need to know
The weekend will be mainly dry, but pop-up showers/storms cannot be ruled out either day. There is a slightly better chance of storms popping on Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s with typical mid-summer humidity.
There will not be much change in the weather pattern early next week. Expect highs each day from the mid 80s to the low 90s, with pop-up showers/storms possible mainly in the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 70s with high humidity.
Tropical Storm Elsa will move along the New England Coast quickly through the afternoon Friday before racing into Canada. No new storms are expected to develop in the next week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.