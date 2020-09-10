Saturday Forecast
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 84°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
Scattered t-showers are likely all day Saturday, with isolated strong storms possible. It will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks a bit drier, but bands of tropical rainfall are possible Sunday evening.
Tropical downpours are possible Monday as well, as Tropical Depression 19 crosses through the Northern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. This system is likely to make landfall near New Orleans next week as a strong tropical storm, perhaps a hurricane. The entire Gulf coast should be on high alert through the coming days.
7 Day forecast
