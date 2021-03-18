A wind advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 8 p.m. tonight for wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday

  • High: 70°
  • Normal high: 65°
  • Rain chance: 20%

The rain has ended in metro Atlanta, but is being replaced with gusty winds. It'll stay dry through the weekend, but with cooler temperatures. The first day of Spring is Saturday!

