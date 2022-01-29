LIVESTREAM:
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for parts of North Georgia through 1 p.m. today. Gusty winds will keep wind chills between 5 degrees to -10 degrees through the morning and then only in the teens and 20's throughout the day. Please limit your time outside and exposure to the cold through midday Saturday.
Saturday Forecast:
Windy and Cold! Dangerous wind chill temperatures in the single digits this morning. Staying windy this afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s.
- High: 39°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 0%
What You Need to Know
The brutal wind and cold will continue through the day today with high temperatures only reaching the 30s!
The wind dies down tonight but it will remain cold with lows again dropping to the low 20s by Sunday morning. Highs warm back to the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.
The warmth returns next week with highs near or above 60 through most of next week.
7 Day Forecast
