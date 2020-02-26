February ends with cold weather Thursday through Saturday. A gusty wind will make it feel even colder on Thursday. Look for below normal temps on Friday and Saturday before it gets closer to normal on Sunday - March 1!
Thursday Forecast
Early clouds then increasing sunshine. 10-25 mph wind through mid-afternoon makes it feel 5-15° colder than the actual air temperature which will be near 40° at noon and in the mid 40s by mid to late afternoon. Temps fall into the 30s this evening.
- Normal high: 60°
- High: 47°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Look for sun to clouds on Friday. It will be brisk with highs in the low 50s. Passing rain showers are possible from late afternoon through the evening in the Atlanta Metro. Snow showers or flurries are possible in the mountains Friday night.
