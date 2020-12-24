Rain showers may mix with or change to snow showers late this afternoon as cold air charges in on a 15-35 mph northwest wind. Snow showers and flurries are possible tonight with temps nosediving into the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
Christmas Forecast
A few flurries early and then mostly sunny, breezy, very cold. Highs only in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
- High temperature: 36°
- Normal High: 52°
- Rain chance: 20% flurries before 9 am
Alerts
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains through 1 a.m. Christmas morning. Up to 2" of snow is possible.
What you need to know
Friday night looks very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. It will be bright and chilly Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Dry weather continues on Sunday with lows near freezing and highs in the mid 50s.
A few showers cannot be ruled out on Monday, but for the most part it looks dry on Monday with highs in the 50s. Dry and quiet weather is ahead for Tuesday into Wednesday. More rain is possible for New Year's Eve.
7 Day Forecast
