Tonight will be the last mild night, before much cooler temperatures move in this weekend. A Cold front will bring a breezy & cool Saturday afternoon, followed by a chilly Saturday night!
SATURDAY'S FORECAST:
A Few morning showers early. Rain chances end by 10 a.m. Breezy and cool in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30mph.
- High Temperature: 70°
- Normal High: 74°
- Chance of Rain: 20% AM
What you need to know
Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday morning, only climbing to near 70 in the afternoon. It will also be windy with gusts up to 30mph.
The coldest air since early May arrives Saturday night. Temperatures will drop to the 40s Sunday morning.
Low temperatures will remain chilly through early next week. Lows will reach the 40s through Tuesday morning.
7 Day Forecast
