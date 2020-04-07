Storms have moved out and strong winds follow during the day on Thursday. Quiet and dry weather is in the forecast for the start of the Easter weekend before rain arrives on Sunday.
Thursday Forecast
Mostly sunny, windy and warm. Wind Advisory in effect until 8 pm for isolated gusts to 35 mph. Breezy and cooler tonight.
- High: 78°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of rain: 0% after 8 am
What you need to know:
Friday will be sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s late in the afternoon, but most of the day will be in the 50s. The temperature falls into the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn on Saturday under clear skies. It looks like a wet Easter with showers likely in the morning and thunderstorms possible later in the day or at night.
