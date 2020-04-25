Expect a windy, chilly night across north Georgia with lows falling into the 40s and wind gusts as high as 35mph overnight. The wind will stay breezy for Monday but the afternoon will be warm with highs near 70.
MONDAY Forecast
Sunny and breezy. Highs near 70. The wind will start to back off by late afternoon.
- high temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 75°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
We will stay dry Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system arrives on Wednesday with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. That system will clear out by Thursday morning setting the stage for a beautiful end to the week. Next weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s!
