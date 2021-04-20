Wednesday Forecast:
A mild morning, but the wind picks up through the morning and temperatures hover in the 50s through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is out until 10PM for North Georgia - gusts up to 35mph likely, so secure your outdoor furniture! Mostly sunny through the day.
- High: 59°
- Normal High: 74°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The wind dies down tonight, but it gets cold with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in the North Georgia Mountains, and a Freeze Watch has been issued for the mountainous counties.
The next chance of rain is Saturday, with showers and heavy rain possible. 1" to 3" of rain is expected Saturday. A few strong storms are possible. We will watch this system closely and bring you updates on the severe weather risk. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s.
