A long cool stretch of weather begins with howling winds on Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusts to around 35 miles per hour in the afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible in north Georgia.
Wednesday Forecast
Sun gives way to some clouds as the wind kicks in late this morning. 15-25 mph sustained winds with gusts to near 35 mph are likely this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with a pop-up shower possible - especially in the mountains.
- High temperature: 70°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know:
Much cooler temperatures move in by the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 40s in many spots Wednesday night.
Another weather system swings through Georgia on Friday afternoon/evening bringing our next chance of storms. At this point, there's a 50% chance for rain Friday afternoon and night.
