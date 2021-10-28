A wind advisory is in effect from 2am to 6pm Thursday for North Metro and the mountains. Wind gusts between 30-45mph are possible. Make sure to secure your lawn furniture and Halloween decorations!
Thursday forecast
Windy morning and early afternoon. Scattered rain, especially from 7 am - 2 pm. Spotty rain will continue through the afternoon. Cloudy and chilly.
- High Temperature: 59°
- Normal High: 70°
- Chance of Rain: 100%
What you need to know
Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday. The precipitation will be light in nature, and focused mostly from Atlanta to the north. It will also be MUCH cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (and a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game. Light showers are possible during the game Friday.
On Saturday, rain is likely leading up to the game, but it will likely dry out by first pitch.
Halloween will be nice, with clearing skies through the morning to sunshine and temps in the 60s. Trick or Treating will be cool and dry!
7 Day Forecast
