After a GORGEOUS Wednesday, big changes are on the way. Overnight, winds will increase, with strong/gusty winds over North Georgia Thursday morning.
The strongest winds will be over NW Georgia and in the upper elevations of the North Georgia Mountains. Wind gusts in the mountains could reach 35+mph. In the metro, we'll see winds of 15-25 mph. As a result, some of the stronger winds could knock down some trees and cause power outages Thursday.
A wind advisory is in effect from 2 am to 6 pm Thursday. The wind advisory is in effect for Northwest Georgia.
Thursday forecast
Windy morning and early afternoon. Scattered rain, especially from 7 am - 2 pm. Spotty rain will continue through the afternoon. Cloudy and cooler.
- High Temperature: 61°
- Normal High: 70°
- Chance of Rain: 100%
What you need to know
Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday. On top of the rain, it will also be MUCH cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (and a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game. There is a 50% chance of rain Friday, with slightly lower rain chances for the Braves game Saturday night.
The rain ends Saturday, with dry weather on Halloween. It will be chilly Sunday night, so plan on a light jacket or layers. Temperatures will drop to the 50s as the kids head out trick-or-treating.
7 Day Forecast
