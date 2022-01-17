A Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening. Gusts between 25 to 35 mph could cause additional power outages, and will add to the chill factor through the day.

Wind Advisory Monday

Monday's forecast:

Cloudy & very cold. Black ice possible in the morning. Temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s through the day.

MLK Holiday Monday
  • High temperature: 38°
  • Average High: 54°
  • Precipitation Chance: 10% flurries mountains

What You Need to Know

The weather gets a bit milder in the middle of the week. Look for highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. It will be close to 60 on Wednesday, with showers arriving late in the day.

Brace yourself for another cold shot late in the workweek through next weekend. It may be the coldest weather we've seen all winter, and more snow cannot be ruled out Friday into the weekend.

Temperature Outlook January 22-26

7 Day Forecast

