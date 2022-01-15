A major winter storm is nearing north Georgia. Rain develops Saturday night and continues into early Sunday before changing to freezing rain, sleet and then snow in most areas during the day. Travel will be slippery on Sunday starting late in the morning and continuing through the night after the sleet/snow ends.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, Gwinnett County, and Barrow County.
WHAT: A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, changing to mainly snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Up to 1/4 inch of ice accumulation can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. 1 to 2 inches of snow is also expected. Gusty winds over 40 mph at times will make for very hazardous conditions.
WHEN: From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and powerlines may result in some power outages.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Strong wind gusts along with any ice and/or snow accumulation will likely bring trees and powerlines down.
Sunday Forecast
- High Temperature: 39° (at midnight)
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 100% (rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow)
What You Need to Know:
A major winter storm will impact north Georgia this weekend.
SNOW TOTALS:
Mountains: 5-10"
West GA: 1-3"
Metro Atlanta: dusting-2"
Areas south of I-20: little to no accumulation on pavement (dusting-1" grass)
ICE TOTALS: A glaze is possible in many locations, especially north and east of Atlanta. There may be enough ice accretion to cause trees and power lines to come down, leading to power outages. Even a small amount of glaze will lead to very treacherous travel. Heavy ice coated tree limbs plus strong gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause power outages as trees/power lines come down. Plan on staying off the roads from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, when widespread black ice is possible.
WIND: The wind will increase overnight and may gust to 40-60 mph from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. The strong winds will likely lead to downed trees and power lines causing outages.
