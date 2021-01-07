A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the North Georgia mountains. Elevations above 1500 feet could see 1" to 3" of snow.
Tonight will be cold and wet, with scattered showers. After midnight, the rain will mix with snow in the North Georgia mountains...becoming all snow early Friday morning. There also could be brief periods of ice overnight in elevations above 1500 feet.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 45°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 40% AM
What You Need To Know:
A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains (above 1500 ft.) until 7 p.m. Friday.
This warning means travel is not advised due to winter weather, particularly Friday morning. It includes Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White, Rabun and Murray counties. Habersham County is under a Winter Weather Advisory, and could also see travel difficulties associated with wintry weather.
North Georgia mountains
Expect scattered rain this evening. A light rain/snow mix will begin late tonight and continue off-and-on through Friday morning.
Metro Atlanta
Expect scattered, light rain starting this afternoon and continuing off-and-on overnight. A light rain/snow mix is possible Friday morning by 4 a.m. as the storm system moves out.
No accumulating snow is expected in metro Atlanta.
7 Day Forecast
