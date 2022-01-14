A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northeast Georgia from Saturday night until Sunday night. This is where the biggest winter weather impacts are expected. The watch was expanded Friday afternoon to include more of Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Chattooga, Gordon, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, Clarke and Oconee Counties are now included in the watch (Just to name a few). Areas in the watch could see 2-10 inches of snow and 0.25" of ice. Scattered power outages and dangerous roads are possible in the watch area.
Until the winter storm arrives this weekend, we'll see pleasant weather through the rest of the workweek. It will stay dry in Athens for the parade on Saturday.
Saturday Forecast:
Cloudy and cool
- High Temperature: 50°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 30% PM rain. Rain chances increase in the evening.
What You Need to Know:
A major winter storm will impact north Georgia this weekend.
TIMING: Rain moves in after 7pm Saturday. Rain is likely overnight for most of North Georgia, but snow is likely from Gainesville through the mountains.
We'll see the rain transition to sleet and freezing rain Saturday morning - especially across Northeast Georgia. Areas East of GA-400 and North of I-20 have the greatest threat of seeing freezing rain/ice.
In the afternoon, snow takes over. Snow will be widespread in the afternoon and early evening.
SNOW TOTALS:
Mountains: 5-10"
West GA: dusting - 2"
Metro Atlanta: dusting - 4"
Areas south of I-20: little to no accumulation
ICE TOTALS: A glaze is possible in many locations, especially north and east of Atlanta. There may be enough ice accretion to cause trees and power lines to come down, leading to power outages. Even a small amount of glaze will lead to very treacherous travel. Heavy ice coated tree limbs plus strong gusty winds up to 35 mph will cause power outages as trees/power lines come down. Plan on staying off the roads from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, when widespread black ice is possible.
