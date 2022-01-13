A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northeast Georgia from Saturday night until Sunday night. This is where the biggest winter weather impacts are expected. Areas in the watch could see 2 to 6 inches of snow and/or 0.25" of ice. Scattered power outages and dangerous roads are possible in the watch area.
Until the winter storm arrives this weekend, we'll see pleasant weather through the rest of the work week. It will stay dry in Athens for the parade on Saturday. A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet arrives Saturday night, and freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow are likely in different parts of north Georgia on Sunday.
Friday Forecast:
Mostly Sunny. Nice!
- High Temperature: 56°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
A major winter storm will impact north Georgia this weekend. Saturday will be dry, cloudy and cool with the temperature mainly in the upper 40s.
If the system takes a more northerly track = Less of an impact. Cold rain. Lower snow totals.
If the system takes a more southerly track = Bigger impact. Snow & Ice. Higher Snow Totals.
TIMING: Precipitation develops Saturday evening, most likely close to midnight. It will likely start as rain in the Atlanta metro area, but may be freezing rain or snow in the mountains - especially northeast of Atlanta. A change from rain to freezing rain, sleet or snow is possible early Sunday morning through the afternoon as the storm moves east and colder air slides in. Snow, sleet or freezing rain will end between late Sunday evening and early Monday morning - lingering the longest in the mountains.
SNOW TOTALS: Still too early to forecast totals. It could be as little as no accumulation in Metro Atlanta....to as much as several inches in the Metro. There will likely be variability from north to south and at different elevations throughout the Metro. The best chance of more than an inch of snow in the Metro is north of a line from Powder Springs to Marietta to Sandy Springs to Norcross. Several inches of snow is likely in the northeast Georgia mountains - especially north of Lake Lanier.
ICE TOTALS: Accumulating ice is a big concern if the air at the surface is below freezing and the air aloft is above freezing. Glaze is possible in many locations, especially north and east of Atlanta. There may be enough ice accretion to cause trees and power lines to come down, leading to power outages. Even a small amount of glaze will lead to very treacherous travel. Plan on staying off the roads Sunday afternoon/evening.
7 Day Forecast
More content
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.