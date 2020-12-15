A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dawson, Pickens, Rabun, Fannin, Union, Towns, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Habersham & White Counties from Midnight tonight until Noon Wednesday Afternoon.
Light Ice (less than 1/10 of an inch) is possible in elevations above 2000 feet. Ice could make driving dangerous/difficult. Light icing is also possible on trees and power lines.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Rain starts overnight and continues Wednesday. Lows in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY:
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Noon for the NE Georgia Mountains. Light ice possible. Otherwise, it will be a cold rain for North Georgia as highs only climb to the mid/low 40s.
- High Temperature: 44°
- Normal High: 54°
- Rain chance: 100%
What you need to know
The rain comes to an end Wednesday afternoon. After that, we will have Dry and chilly weather Thursday. Temperatures warm to the 50s starting Friday.
The next chance of rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday.
