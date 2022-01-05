Our next big weather maker arrives Thursday afternoon. It will bring a cold rain to Metro Atlanta. Rainfall accumulations will be light, 0.20" of rain or less.
This same system will bring light snow to the far North Georgia Mountains. Accumulations of snow will also be light, 1" of snow or less.
TIMING: The rain/snow arrives AFTER 1pm Thursday in far NW Georgia.
The rain/snow is over by 8PM Thursday as it moves east of our area.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Towns & Union Counties from 3pm - 11pm Thursday. The light snow could make driving dangerous (and cause slick roads) Thursday afternoon and evening. Black ice is also possible on North Georgia roads Thursday night/Friday morning.
The biggest impact from this system will be the TEMPERATURES! We'll see a huge drop in temperatures Thursday night and strong gusty winds. Winds will gust up to 30mph.
Actual Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 20s.
Combined with the strong winds, the wind-chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens!
A wind-chill advisory (meaning dangerous wind chills) will most likely be issued for Thursday night/Friday morning.
7 Day Forecast
