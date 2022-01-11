- High Temperature: 54°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
We are looking ahead to Saturday night and Sunday morning for a potential winter weather system that is growing increasingly likely. This system is still 4/5 days out - which in the weather world is an eternity. The system we are tracking (that will eventually bring us the threat of winter weather) is off the coast of Hawaii...so it has hundreds of miles to travel before it arrives. Because of that, the exact path is still uncertain.
If the system takes a more northerly track = Less of an impact. Cold rain. Lower snow totals.
SNOW TOTALS: Still too early to forecast totals. It could be as little as a dusting in Metro Atlanta....to as much as several inches in the Metro. Stay tuned. We will have a much better idea on totals as the system gets closer.
7 Day Forecast
