Four tornadoes have touched down in north Georgia just in the month of February.
Three twisters were reported south of Atlanta on Feb. 12, with an additional tornado nearly two weeks later on Feb. 24.
Three of the four twisters were EF-0 tornadoes -- the weakest on the tornado scale -- while one twister was an EF-1.
(Weather 101: What is the EF tornado scale?)
The majority of tornado touchdowns in Georgia occur in the spring months of March, April and May, but tornadoes can, and do appear any time throughout the year.
In fact, February has the fourth-highest number of tornado touchdowns in Georgia, only after March, April and May.
Georgia Tornadoes by Month (1884-2014)
- April (408)
- March (329)
- May (209)
- February (170)
No injuries or fatalities were reported with the February tornadoes.
