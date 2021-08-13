Tropical Depression Fred is expected to become a weak tropical storm as it moves through the Florida Keys on Saturday. The storm will move parallel to the Florida west coast before making landfall, likely in the Panhandle, early Monday. The storm is not expected to be very strong, with maximum winds near 50 mph.
North Georgia
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday well ahead of any direct impact from Fred in north Georgia. The rain comes from the disturbance that will draw the storm north into the Southeastern United States.
The exact track of the weakening storm will play a big role in determining the impacts in north Georgia. There is potential for 2-4" of rain in the hardest hit areas, but it's difficult to know exactly where that will be until shortly before the storm makes landfall on Monday. The highest chance of heavy downpours is on Tuesday. After the storm passes, there may still be lingering scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sixth named-storm
Fred developed Tuesday night, becoming the sixth named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Prior to Fred, there was no activity in the Atlantic basin for about a month with Elsa dissipating on July 9.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
