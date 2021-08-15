Tropical Storm Fred is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall on the western Florida Panhandle on Monday. The storm will weaken as it moves inland, but should still have enough punch for locally heavy rain in north Georgia Monday night into Tuesday.
North Georgia
Scattered showers are possible in north Georgia, but it will not be a washout. The best chance of rain is late in the day and especially at night.
Heavy rain is likely for part of north Georgia on Tuesday as weakening Fred moves west of Georgia as a tropical depression. The center of the circulation could move through west Georgia Tuesday afternoon/evening. The closer the storm tracks to north Georgia, the higher the likelihood of heavy rain.
The hardest hit areas will get 2-4" of rain Monday night through Tuesday. That may be enough for localized flooding of streets, streams, rivers and creeks. Right now, it looks like the best chance for 4" of rain is in west Georgia and the mountains.
If Fred is a 60 mph storm at landfall, it may bring peak wind gusts around 40 mph to part of north Georgia. A conservative estimate for gusts if the storm center passes through west Georgia is 25-35 mph. There is a low risk of spin-up tornadoes on the eastern side of the storm. It's something we'll be watching closely Monday night and Tuesday.
Sixth named-storm
Fred developed Tuesday night, becoming the sixth named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Prior to Fred, there was no activity in the Atlantic basin for about a month with Elsa dissipating on July 9.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
