Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression as it moved over Hispaniola Wednesday night. The storm had 35 mph winds at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday. It is expected to become a tropical storm again on Friday, and will be close to the Florida Keys Saturday morning.
How close the storm tracks to Florida's Gulf Coast is key in determining its intensity. If it's close to the coast, it will bring rain and squally conditions to many living along the west coast of Florida, but it should not strengthen to more than a weak tropical storm. If the track is farther offshore, it will have less land interaction and more time over warm Gulf of Mexico water to intensify. A track offshore would mean a lower impact for the west coast of Florida, but a potentially bigger impact for the western Florida Panhandle and possibly coastal Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
North Georgia
It's hard to know the impacts of Fred in north Georgia with the storm still near Cuba, but it's possible the storm will bring heavy rain to part of our area. The exact track will be important in determining the extent of the rain and whether there is concern for gusty wind. Without knowing how close the storm will pass by Florida, it's very difficult to know how strong the storm could be when it nears Georgia.
Sixth named-storm
Fred developed Tuesday night, becoming the sixth named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Prior to Fred, there was no activity in the Atlantic basin for about a month with Elsa dissipating on July 9.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
