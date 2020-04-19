Showers and thunderstorms will continue in metro Atlanta and north Georgia through Monday morning. While severe weather is possible anywhere in north Georgia, the highest risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will be south of Atlanta and I-20.
Below is a breakdown of our Futurecast forecast model through Monday morning.
(MORE: Latest forecast for metro Atlanta)
4 p.m. Sunday
A few showers in metro Atlanta, with stronger storms possible south of Atlanta from LaGrange to Zebulon.
7 p.m. Sunday
Showers possible in Atlanta with heavier storms possible from LaGrange to Griffin to Eatonton and southward. Some of these storms could be severe.
9 p.m. Sunday
Scattered rain and storms in metro Atlanta with rain moving further north. Some of these storms could be severe.
Midnight
Rain and storms in north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Some of these storms could be severe.
4 a.m. Monday
Rain and storms in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Some of these storms could be severe.
9 a.m. Monday
Rain moving out of metro Atlanta.
