Our rain event is over in Atlanta and will be replaced by colder temperatures Thursday morning.
Wednesday afternoon
Dry air has moved into metro Atlanta, which has brought all rain to an end. You'll notice the clouds clearing out throughout the afternoon with mostly sunny skies for sunset.
Cold air Thursday morning
The coldest air of the season will arrive in metro Atlanta by the end of the week. While afternoon temperatures will be pleasant in the 70's, low temperatures in the 40's are expected Thursday and Friday mornings.
The last time our temperatures dropped into the 40's in Atlanta was more than five months ago in April.
