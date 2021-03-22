The Greek alphabet will no longer be used when naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin.
The Greek alphabet was used as a secondary list during busy hurricane seasons when all names on the original 21-name list had already been used.
As an alternate list, the Greek alphabet was only used twice -- in 2005 and 2020. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is the most active on record, while the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record prior to 2020.
Too confusing
The World Meteorological Organization -- which oversees storm names -- says the use of the Greek alphabet received too much attention, often taking attention away from the danger of actual storms.
"There can be too much focus on the use of Greek alphabet names and not the actual impacts from the storm," the organization said in a news release. "This can greatly detract from the needed impact and safety messaging."
Supplemental list
Instead of using the Greek alphabet, a new supplemental list of names will be used, if necessary, after the original storm list.
