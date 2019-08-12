The heat will continue in Atlanta Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 90's. The heat index in Atlanta is also expected to reach above 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
What is the heat index?
The heat index is what it actually feels like on your skin when you combine the moisture outside with the heat.
The high temperature in Atlanta Tuesday is 96 degrees, but when you factor in the moisture, it will feel like 106 degrees at times in the afternoon.
Heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
An advisory means that a heat index of at least 105 degrees is expected.
Isolated showers Tuesday afternoon
A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon in metro Atlanta after 2 p.m. While your rain chances are low at 30%, a stray shower or storm will be possible.
Showers, few storms Tuesday night
Rain chances increase later Tuesday night as a weak cool front moves south into north Georgia.
A band of showers and a few storms will move into north Georgia Tuesday night, and are expected to weaken as they move into metro Atlanta during the overnight hours.
Low risk of severe storms
There is a marginal risk of severe storms in metro Atlanta Tuesday and Tuesday night. On a scale of 1-5, a marginal risk is a level 1, which is lowest risk.
There's a slightly higher risk of severe storms for the north Georgia mountains Tuesday night ahead of the weak cool front.
While mostly rain and lightning is expected, isolated storms will be capable of producing gusty winds.
