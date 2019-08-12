The heat will continue in Atlanta Monday with highs reaching into the mid 90's. The heat index in Atlanta is also expected to hit 100 degrees Monday afternoon.
What is the heat index?
The heat index is what it actually feels like on your skin when you combine the moisture outside with the heat.
The high temperature in Atlanta Monday is 95 degrees, but when you factor in the moisture, it will feel like 100 degrees on your skin.
Heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect for central Georgia, which includes Putnam, Jasper and Upson counties in north Georgia.
The advisory -- which is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. -- means that a heat index of at least 105 degrees is expected.
While the heat advisory does not include metro Atlanta, heat index values in Atlanta will still be around 100 degrees, which is dangerous.
When will it cool down?
Our heat is being caused by an upper-level area of high pressure, which causes the air to sink and heat up.
This high will weaken throughout the week, which will allow highs to gradually drop into the upper 80's by the end of the week, which is closer to average.
Higher rain chances will also help keep temperatures down after Tuesday.
