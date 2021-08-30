Ida is now a tropical storm moving through Mississippi and continuing to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Forecast track
As Ida continues to weaken, the storm will move northeast through Mississippi today, and northern Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday before dissipating.
North Georgia
The center of Ida will stay north of Georgia, however, we will see rain in north Georgia and metro Atlanta Tuesday and Wednesday.
A flash flood watch is in effect starting Tuesday north of Atlanta, where 3-5 inches of rain will be possible. The watch does not include metro Atlanta.
ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of north Georgia. Get the latest developments on CBS46 and https://t.co/JoLSOtJdog pic.twitter.com/ldxDBFdKU6— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) August 30, 2021
In addition to periods of heavy rain Tuesday, isolated tornadoes will also be possible as the system passes us by.
Active season
There has been nine named storms so far this hurricane season, with four hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
