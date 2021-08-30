Forecast map for 6 p.m. Monday
By Rodney Harris, CBS46 Meteorologist

Ida is now a tropical storm moving through Mississippi and continuing to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Forecast track

As Ida continues to weaken, the storm will move northeast through Mississippi today, and northern Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday before dissipating. 

North Georgia

The center of Ida will stay north of Georgia, however, we will see rain in north Georgia and metro Atlanta Tuesday and Wednesday.

A flash flood watch is in effect starting Tuesday north of Atlanta, where 3-5 inches of rain will be possible. The watch does not include metro Atlanta. 

In addition to periods of heavy rain Tuesday, isolated tornadoes will also be possible as the system passes us by.

Active season

There has been nine named storms so far this hurricane season, with four hurricanes and two major hurricanes. 

(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)

The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.

Atlantic storm formation
2021 Storm names

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

