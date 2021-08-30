The threat of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will continue in north Georgia through Tuesday night as Ida passes by the region.
Timeline
Isolated storms will continue tonight. The heavier rain will be in north Georgia for the Tuesday morning commute. Bands of heavy rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday.
Where's Ida?
Ida is now a tropical depression moving northeast through Mississippi.
As Ida continues to weaken, the storm will move northeast through northern Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday before dissipating.
A flash flood watch is in effect north of Atlanta through Wednesday afternoon where up to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The watch does not include metro Atlanta.
In addition to periods of heavy rain Tuesday, isolated tornadoes will also be possible throughout the entire day.
Active season
There has been 10 named storms so far this hurricane season, with four hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.