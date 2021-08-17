Heavy rain will continue in metro Atlanta as Tropical Depression Fred moves through north Georgia. The risk of isolated tornadoes will also continue.
Right now
The center of Fred is located just southwest of Columbus, GA, with maximum winds of 35 mph.
Fred made landfall at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday near Cape San Blas, Florida.
Alerts
A tornado watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 1 p.m. today.
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch until Wednesday morning.
Flooding
Heavy rain will continue throughout the day Tuesday with anywhere between 2-5 inch of rain possible in north Georgia, which could lead to flash flooding.
Isolated tornadoes
Since north Georgia is on the east side of Fred, isolated tornados associated with tropical systems will be possible in metro Atlanta through 1 p.m.
These tropical tornadoes are usually short-lived, but are still dangerous and can produce damage.
Eight storms this season
Tropical Storm Fred was followed by Grace, and then followed by Henri, making eight named-storms so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with one hurricane.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
