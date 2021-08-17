Heavy rain will continue in metro Atlanta as Tropical Storm Fred moves north through north Georgia.
Right now
The center of Fred is located in southeast Alabama with 40 mph winds. The cyclone is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by 5 a.m. and it continues to move through north Georgia.
Fred made landfall at 3:15 p.m. ET near Cape San Blas, Florida.
#Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, FL at 3:15 PM ET | Heavy rain coming to metro Atlanta Tuesday >> https://t.co/HQeBsXUpi0 | @cbs46 | #StormMode pic.twitter.com/9RPj44YPLu— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) August 16, 2021
Alerts
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch until Wednesday morning.
A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday for locations south and east of I-85.
As Fred moves through north Georgia today, a sustained wind of 15-25 mph will be possible in the advisory area, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Flooding
Heavy rain will continue throughout the day Tuesday with anywhere between 2-5 inch of rain possible in north Georgia, which could lead to flash flooding.
Timeline for rain in metro Atlanta
Isolated tornadoes
Since north Georgia is on the east side of Fred, isolated tornados associated with tropical systems will be possible in metro Atlanta throughout the day Tuesday.
These tropical tornadoes are usually short-lived, but are still dangerous and can produce damage.
Eight storms this season
Tropical Storm Fred was followed by Grace, and then followed by Henri, making eight named-storms so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with one hurricane.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
