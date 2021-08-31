The threat of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will continue in north Georgia through Tuesday night as Ida passes by the region.
Timeline
Expect scattered rain in metro Atlanta for the morning commute, with heavier bands of rain moving into the region late in the morning and continuing throughout the day.
Where's Ida?
The last advisory was issued for Ida over Mississippi Monday night. The remnants of idea will track north of Georgia today and continue to produce a flood and severe weather threat for north Georgia.
A flash flood watch is in effect north of Atlanta through Wednesday afternoon where up to five inches of rain will be possible.
In addition to periods of heavy rain Tuesday, isolated tornadoes will also be possible throughout the entire day.
Active season
There has been 11 named storms so far this hurricane season, with four hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
