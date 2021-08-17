Heavy rain is moving out of metro Atlanta as Tropical Depression Fred continues to track through north Georgia.
Right now
The center of Fred is located just southwest of Columbus, GA, with maximum winds of 35 mph.
Fred made landfall at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday near Cape San Blas, Florida.
#Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, FL at 3:15 PM ET | Heavy rain coming to metro Atlanta Tuesday >> https://t.co/HQeBsXUpi0 | @cbs46 | #StormMode pic.twitter.com/9RPj44YPLu— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) August 16, 2021
Alerts
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch until Wednesday morning.
Isolated tornadoes
The severe weather threat has ended for metro Atlanta, although an isolated tornado threat will continue in the northeast Georgia mountains through the early afternoon.
Eight storms this season
Tropical Storm Fred was followed by Grace, and then followed by Henri, making eight named-storms so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with one hurricane.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.