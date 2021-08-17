CBS46 Pinpoint Radar
By Rodney Harris, CBS46 Meteorologist

Heavy rain is moving out of metro Atlanta as Tropical Depression Fred continues to track through north Georgia. 

Right now

The center of Fred is located just southwest of Columbus, GA, with maximum winds of 35 mph.

Fred made landfall at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday near Cape San Blas, Florida.

Alerts

All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch until Wednesday morning.

Flash Flood Watch for all of metro Atlanta Tuesday

Isolated tornadoes

The severe weather threat has ended for metro Atlanta, although an isolated tornado threat will continue in the northeast Georgia mountains through the early afternoon.

Eight storms this season

Tropical Storm Fred was followed by Grace, and then followed by Henri,  making eight named-storms so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with one hurricane.

The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.

The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.

